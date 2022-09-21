×

Politics

JUST IN | Eugene Johnson removed as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor at chaotic council meeting

By Andisa Bonani - 21 September 2022

With pandemonium breaking out at a council meeting on Wednesday, mayor Eugene Johnson was removed from the top post.

Her deputy, Buyelwa Mafaya, and council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka are due to face similar motions at the meeting...

