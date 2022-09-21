Two IFP MPs and one each from the ANC and EFF have been rapped over the knuckles for failing to declare their financial interests.
The National Assembly said in a statement during its plenary sitting on Tuesday, it adopted the report of the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests recommending four members of the house be reprimanded for contravening the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests.
The code prescribes that members of parliament must disclose their registrable interests annually.
Of the 454 members who are required to submit their disclosures, four — Mkhuleko Hlengwa from the IFP, who is also chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts, Elphas Buthelezi (IFP), Ponani Makhubele (ANC) and Brenda Mathevula (EFF) — missed the November 30 2021 submission deadline.
“The four members were each reprimanded in the house for their late disclosures,” said parliament.
Four MPs reprimanded for failing to declare financial interests, gifts
