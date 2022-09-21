Call to probe health of DA councillor who voted virtually, ahead of key meeting
By Andisa Bonani - 21 September 2022
All council meetings attended virtually by Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Tsepo Ndwalaza should be investigated, with all decisions he voted on suspended until the health issues surrounding his condition can be verified.
This was the request made by council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka in a letter to city manager Noxolo Nqwazi on Tuesday...
