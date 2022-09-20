Mayor’s fate could be decided this week
Decision on whether to file motion of no confidence at council meeting set to be made on Tuesday
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 20 September 2022
A decision on whether to include a motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson in Wednesday’s council agenda will be made at a preparatory meeting on Tuesday, with some of her critics already pushing for it to be added.
The meeting at the city manager’s office will see Johnson, her deputy Buyelwa Mafaya, council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka and speaker Gary Van Niekerk make the final call...
Politics