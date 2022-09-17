Joe Biden recalls Madiba moments as he entertains Ramaphosa at White House
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday met his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues, as well as trade and investment, climate change, food security, global stability, health and energy matters.
Ramaphosa arrived in the US on Thursday for a working visit at the White House until Saturday, on the invitation of Biden.
In his opening remarks Biden told Ramaphosa: “It’s an honour to welcome you to the White House, I have been looking forward to this for a while. The United States and South African governments share the same value set.
“I have long been inspired by the long struggle for freedom and justice. One of the great moments of my careers was the first time Nelson Mandela came to the States ... and we all stood there and said hello to him.
“Afterwards he came by my office to say thank you because he had heard that I hadn’t stopped trying to come and visit him in prison and I had said to him that I got stopped and prevented from moving. He was extremely gracious.”
Biden went on to say “we ended up with two great democracies ... We really need to ensure we fully understand one another. We have 600 American companies doing business in South Africa and we are the leader in climate, health and Covid-19.
“I would like to talk to you about that because we want to be able to see you be able to produce a Covid insulin on the continent, in your country.
“Our partnership is essential in addressing the mammoth pressing challenge from the food security threats and South Africa has a voice on the global international stage and we have a lot to talk about not only in the continent of Africa but around the world.”
Responding, Ramaphosa thanked Biden for welcoming him and his delegation to the White House.
“We are really delighted that we have come on a working visit and there are a whole host of issues that we would like to discuss. Our relations are historic and date far back. The United States is an important partner to South Africa from a trade and investment point of view.
“As you correctly say that there are 600 American companies that invest and operate in South Africa and a number of them are making huge investments and we really welcome the opportunity to be here so that we can extend those relations and we can get more companies to invest in SA to create jobs.”
Ramaphosa added that he also wanted to personally thank the country for its support showed to the African continent in making available vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“As well as the support you gave us when we were advocating for the TRIPS Waiver at the World Trade Organisation. We are grateful for that but we also want to cover a number of areas related to Covid-19 and the vaccines.
“Particularly to finish the negotiations regarding therapeutics and diagnostics. Of course, we also want to discuss global stability and security, particularly in relation to our region where we have insurgence targeting one of our neighbouring countries of Mozambique.”
Ramaphosa told Biden that he met US Vice-President Kamala Harris at her official residence in Washington DC for breakfast.
“We had wonderful discussions with the vice-president. We covered a wide range of issues including gender empowerment because for us the empowerment is also very important and of course climate change is a matter that we discussed particularly in relation to the just transition as many of our people are a bit fearful of what the just transition could mean.”
Ramaphosa told Biden that Harris was a lovely host. “We were at her home, she fed us, gave us breakfast.”
Biden asked: “How was she, she is a great cook too?” to which Ramaphosa said: “She told me so and she took us around to the heritage garden and it was wonderful.”
During the visit Ramaphosa was also shown Biden’s iconic oval office where Biden showed him some of his framed family photographs laden on the table behind his desk.
Ramaphosa introduced his delegation, which included presidency director-general Phindile Baleni, chief of staff Roshene Singh, international relations minister Naledi Pandor and presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, among others.
