Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election bid gets boost from Gauteng

The ANC in Gauteng has become the latest province to endorse Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term bid for party president.
At its provincial executive committee [PEC] meeting on Friday, the structure took a decision that Ramaphosa should be supported for re-election as president at the party’s national conference in December.
The endorsement follows that of the ANC in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West.
This means five of the nine provinces are rallying behind Ramaphosa with the Northern Cape and Western Cape expected to do the same.
Only KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State are expected to endorse a different candidate.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and former health minister Zweli Mkhize have emerged as two strong candidates to contest for the position. Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is also on a campaign trail lobbying branches to nominate her for the position.
Gauteng provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza on Friday said they are also supporting treasurer-general Paul Mashatile as deputy president and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary. The PEC also gave Limpopo chair and premier Stan Mathabatha a nod for the national chair position currently held by Gwede Mantashe.
Mashatile is also supported by Limpopo and is expected to be endorsed by North West as well.
Nciza said after “frank and robust” discussions ahead of the conference, the PEC had come to this decision.
“[Support] the current president Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa for a second term as president of the ANC, to continue with the ANC programme of organisational unity and renewal,” he said.
“The PEC further resolved that it will support our longest serving Gauteng provincial chairperson and current ANC TG [treasurer-general], Cde Paul Mashatile, as the deputy president of the ANC. Comrade Paul Mashatile is a towering revolutionary with unquestionable revolutionary morality and impeccable credentials. On the same token, the PEC further resolved to support the current ANC Limpopo chairperson Cde Chupu Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson of the ANC and former Gauteng deputy chairperson and current NEC member, Cde Nomvula Mokonyane, for the position of the ANC deputy secretary-general.”
Nciza said the structure would now lobby other provinces, regions and branches to rally behind these names.
This as branches start the process of nominations ahead of the conference in December.
“Against this background, the PEC will engage and influence all structures, particularly branches of the ANC as the basic unit, the nucleus and the lifeline of the ANC on its preferred leadership,” Nciza said.
“On the same breath, the PEC has mandated the provincial working committee working with the officials to engage with other provinces on the leadership question.”
Gauteng premiership
The PEC has also kick-started the process of electing David Makhura’s replacement as premier.
This after the PEC sitting earlier this month decided to recall Makhura with most of its members arguing that newly elected provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi should take over the reins.
The PEC on Friday nominated three names that would be sent to the NEC for consideration for the position of premier.
Topping the list is Lesufi, followed by deputy provincial secretary Tasneem Motara and PWC member Kedibone Diale.
