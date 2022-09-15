×

Politics

IFP takes historically ANC ward in Richards Bay, KZN

15 September 2022
Zimasa Matiwane
Reporter
Ntandeyenkosi Shabalala, uThukela district municipality mayor, and Thami Ntuli, IFP provincial chair.
Image: Supplied

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has made history — winning a ward with a clear majority that has been under the ANC since the dawn of democracy.

While the IFP already governs the uMhlathuze municipality through a coalition with the DA, EFF, ACDP and FF+, the party said the by-election victory in ward 12 eMadlankala on the north coast is a sign of things to come in 2024.

“It is proof that the people of KZN are desperate for change and are rejecting the unethical and self-serving leadership that has come to characterise the ruling party, and which has plunged this province into mismanagement and corruption.

“The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal would like to thank the people of eMadlankala, in ward 12 of uMhlathuze, for trusting us with their vote in a crucial and highly contested by-election that took place yesterday,” provincial chair Thami Ntuli said.

Ntuli said the victory in the former ANC stronghold reflects the confidence that the people of KZN have in the IFP.

“The IFP commits to working hard to deliver the best services to the people of ward 12 in uMhlathuze and the entire province,” he said.

TimesLIVE

 

