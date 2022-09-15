×

Politics

Cogta working through submissions for mayoral system change

By Andisa Bonani - 15 September 2022

The co-operative governance department is sifting through the objections received on whether the mayoral executive system should be scrapped in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The closing date was on Monday, with Cogta spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam saying the department would make an announcement on the outcome shortly...

