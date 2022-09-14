×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Northern Alliance councillors back in Nelson Mandela Bay council

By Yolanda Palezweni - 14 September 2022

The three Northern Alliance councillors embroiled in factional politics and courtroom drama have returned to their positions in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.

A notice was emailed to municipal staff on Wednesday by city manager Noxolo Nqwazi’s office...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​

Most Read