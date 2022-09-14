Northern Alliance councillors back in Nelson Mandela Bay council
By Yolanda Palezweni - 14 September 2022
The three Northern Alliance councillors embroiled in factional politics and courtroom drama have returned to their positions in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.
A notice was emailed to municipal staff on Wednesday by city manager Noxolo Nqwazi’s office...
Politics