×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

East Cape ANC favours Mabuyane as party’s deputy president

By Herald Reporter - 13 September 2022

The ANC in the Eastern Cape wants to see provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane elected as the party’s deputy president.

Eastern Cape ANC head of communications Gift Ngqondi said the provincial executive committee (PEC) would lobby for Mabuyane to be elected to this position at the ANC’s 55th National Conference in December...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​

Most Read