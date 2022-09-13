East Cape ANC favours Mabuyane as party’s deputy president
By Herald Reporter - 13 September 2022
The ANC in the Eastern Cape wants to see provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane elected as the party’s deputy president.
Eastern Cape ANC head of communications Gift Ngqondi said the provincial executive committee (PEC) would lobby for Mabuyane to be elected to this position at the ANC’s 55th National Conference in December...
