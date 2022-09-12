On Saturday, Ramaphosa said ANC branches will decide whether he gets a second term when nominations take place ahead of the ANC conference in December.
‘Start by resigning. The country will be great again’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla tells Ramaphosa
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla says the “country will be great again” if President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns from office.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter launched another tirade against her father’s successor after the Limpopo leg of the president’s Letsema campaign.
Ramaphosa was in Tzaneen at the weekend fixing potholes alongside local ANC leaders and members.
The Letsema campaign was launched on April 23 in Mangaung, Free State, and is aimed at placing structures of the ANC at the forefront of resolving community challenges, including service delivery and social inclusion.
Zuma-Sambudla said the only role Ramaphosa needs to play is leaving office.
“Start by resigning. The country will be great again,” she said.
“The country is united in wanting you to resign immediately.”
She said the the country would be able move forward if Ramaphosa quit his job.
Zuma-Sambudla also slammed Ramaphosa for commemorating Steve Biko in his newsletter on the 45th anniversary of the anti-apartheid activist’s death.
“When are you resigning? You are disgusting to even utter our hero Steve Biko’s name. You sold out during the struggle by saying the comrades brainwashed you. You are selling out now,” she said.
On Saturday, Ramaphosa said ANC branches will decide whether he gets a second term when nominations take place ahead of the ANC conference in December.
“That has to be answered by the branches. I am not a branch of the ANC and I will never be a branch of the ANC. That has to be answered by the branches,” said Ramaphosa.
“In the end, once nominations have happened, then the questions come: ‘We have nominated you? What do you say?’ Stick around for that.”
Zuma-Sambudla recently slammed transport minister Fikile Mbalula for publicly backing Ramaphosa for a second term as ANC president, claiming he was “singing for his supper”.
“Fact: Not even his peers who want to emerge are considering this guy on their ‘slates’. That must tell you about this guy. So, shem, he has no choice,” she said.
Mbalula said Ramaphosa should be allowed to serve his second term like other presidents.
“Ramaphosa did not want to be the president but he is the president of the ANC today. He was elected in Nasrec and I was part of the people who initially did not support him but I ended up supporting him,” said Mbalula.
“I am not begging for a job from him, I am doing what the movement sent me to do. We will never leave our president to the sharks. We must defend him. And if you guys still want him to be the president, there is no problem there.
“It’s not a problem. Some served their two terms. Why can’t he also serve his second term? Ramaphosa’s problem during the sixth administration was Covid-19. Covid-19 led to job losses and brought lots of problems and Ramaphosa ended up fighting Covid-19 for the country.”
