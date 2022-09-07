×

Politics

Mayor dodges no-confidence vote as meeting fails to quorate

By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 07 September 2022

The highly anticipated Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting that was meant to unseat mayor Eugene Johnson was adjourned as it failed to reach a quorum.

Councillors who failed to turn up at the meeting included the ANC, EFF, PAC and PA and a DOP councillor...

