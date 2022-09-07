Mayor dodges no-confidence vote as meeting fails to quorate
By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 07 September 2022
The highly anticipated Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting that was meant to unseat mayor Eugene Johnson was adjourned as it failed to reach a quorum.
Councillors who failed to turn up at the meeting included the ANC, EFF, PAC and PA and a DOP councillor...
