Mayor moves to block arrangements for council meeting
City boss instructed to put logistics on hold pending court challenge
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 06 September 2022
Though councillors of the Northern Alliance were on Monday granted permission to attend Wednesday’s council meeting, it remains to be seen whether the meeting will go ahead.
This as mayor Eugene Johnson has turned to the Gqeberha high court in an effort to stop the meeting from proceeding...
Mayor moves to block arrangements for council meeting
City boss instructed to put logistics on hold pending court challenge
Though councillors of the Northern Alliance were on Monday granted permission to attend Wednesday’s council meeting, it remains to be seen whether the meeting will go ahead.
This as mayor Eugene Johnson has turned to the Gqeberha high court in an effort to stop the meeting from proceeding...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics