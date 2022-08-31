×

Politics

JUST IN | ANC-led coalition takes control of Knysna

31 August 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

Governance in Knysna has changed hands, with the DA-led coalition booted out of power in the Knysna municipality on Wednesday.

The ANC, working with the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI), EFF and Patriotic Alliance, succeeded in removing mayor Laveal Davis, his deputy Mark Willemse, speaker Julie Lopes and council chief whip Hilton Stroebel through motions of no confidence...

