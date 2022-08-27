'We will always vote for the ANC, but we will oust corrupt leaders': inkhosi Sazi Ndwalane

A KwaZulu-Natal communal trust leader has appealed to the ANC to “pull up their socks on service delivery” and remove “rotten tomatoes” from the party.
“The ANC was formed by traditional leaders, pastors and prominent scholars. We will vote for the ANC until greedy leaders are ousted,” inkhosi Sazi Ndwalane said.
Ndwalane, from the Ndwalane communal trust in Nyandezulu on the outskirts of Port Shepstone, made the remarks when agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza on Friday handed over title deeds to KwaZulu-Natal south coast claimant communities to empower female-headed households.
“All those ANC corrupt officials, from mayors to councillors and members ... stop acting as if [the] ANC was formed by [you]. I call all the officials who are bringing the name of the organisation into disrepute to account for their wrong actions,” he said.
“Our people have lost hope in the organisation through its leaders who are living luxurious lifestyles with people’s sweat and tax money. That will all come to an end one day. The country has been turned upside down by white monopoly capital. We should act rapidly to stop all this from happening,” said Ndwalane.
This, he said, while people lived in poverty due to the high cost of living and an economy hanging in the balance.
“People are jobless under the leadership of ANC. We ... will vote to remove those rotten tomatoes within the party. We will remove them as they’re failing to do what they promised us before elections,” he added.
He said past election results had harmed the party.
“By voting, we will remove all those who are in power thinking only for their stomachs and forgetting the poor. We want people who will bring us land today not tomorrow.
“We are ousting all corrupt leaders to replace them with leaders without unscrupulous behaviour.”
He added the ANC had become a “tender stall”, with the organisation stymieing the development of disadvantaged communities.
The ANC, he said, was formed to change people's lives, not to be the “circus we see today”.
“ I urge all government officials to pull up their socks on service delivery. If you fail to do so, the community will be angry and take matters in their own hands,” Ndwalane added.
Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, provincial MEC for human settlement and public works and ANC KwaZulu-Natal treasurer, said the party would speed up the process of returning land to its rightful owners.
“We promised the community that we will never sleep in duty while there are crises to attend to, we are determined to work with you in order to develop our communities,” said Mahlaba.
Didiza said she was determined to rectify the ANC’s errors.
“We are promising that we will pull up our socks. We will also go back as leaders to thoroughly discuss [what has gone wrong] unifying our community.”
TimesLIVE
'We will always vote for the ANC, but we will oust corrupt leaders': inkhosi Sazi Ndwalane
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
TimesLIVE
