Politics

LISTEN | AfriForum to pay costs after losing 'Shoot the Boer' case against EFF

25 August 2022
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
EFF president Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

The Equality Court has dismissed AfriForum’s Dubul’ ibhunu ("Shoot the Boer”) case against the EFF with costs.

Listen:

The organisation had taken the EFF to court over the singing of the song, allegedly by party leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, arguing it is hate speech and contributed to farm murders.

Several witnesses took the stand, including Malema and AfriForum's Ernst Roets.

