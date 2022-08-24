×

Politics

Council moves to shut down illegal manganese operators

Committee does about-turn on giving ore handlers 12 months to comply

24 August 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has made a U-turn on its proposal to give manganese ore handlers a 12-month grace period and instead wants them to shut down immediately.

The illegal handlers will have to close shop until they comply with the new standard operating procedure (SOP) that was approved by councillors at an economic development committee meeting on Tuesday...

