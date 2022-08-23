×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media

By TimesLIVE - 23 August 2022

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday briefed the media after the party's central command team meeting.

Malema also addressed political developments in the country.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Huge manhunt for biker thugs

Most Read