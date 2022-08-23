Top members booted out of Northern Alliance again
Van Niekerk, Brown and Mitchell vow legal action to fight move by “dissident faction” of the party
By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 23 August 2022
Northern Alliance president Gary van Niekerk and two other members have been kicked out of the party again by the same faction that lost a court battle after they tried to oust the three men earlier in 2022.
Van Niekerk, Bevan Brown and Stag Mitchell scored a big win on June 7 after the court ordered that their removal from the party was invalid...
