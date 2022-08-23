×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | ‘Shut up, I’m not your little boy,’ Mpofu tells DA MP

23 August 2022
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Dali Mpofu is representing suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in parliament's inquiry into her fitness to hold office. File photo.
Dali Mpofu is representing suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in parliament's inquiry into her fitness to hold office. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

A witness in the parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office gave the head of her legal team, advocate Dali Mpofu, a hard time on Monday.

Listen:

Testifying before the section 194 committee on Monday was Busani Baloyi, a former COO in the public protector's office, who had several altercations with Mpofu, who was not happy with how she answered questions.

When MPs posed questions to Baloyi, Mpofu told the DA’s Kevin Mileham to shut up and reminded the chair that “this is not a shebeen”.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Huge manhunt for biker thugs

Most Read