City boss Noxolo Nqwazi moves to speed up service delivery
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 22 August 2022
Is Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi cracking the whip on poor service delivery?
Nqwazi organised a meeting in Humewood on Friday with 60 ward councillors to speed up service-delivery plans and deal with challenges...
City boss Noxolo Nqwazi moves to speed up service delivery
Is Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi cracking the whip on poor service delivery?
Nqwazi organised a meeting in Humewood on Friday with 60 ward councillors to speed up service-delivery plans and deal with challenges...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics