WATCH LIVE | ANC announces nomination process for its December elective conference

By TIMESLIVE - 18 August 2022

The ANC is convening a media briefing to announce the nomination process and rules for its 55th national conference.

The conference is due to start on December 16.

ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe will lead the briefing.

