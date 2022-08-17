Opposition parties are on Wednesday briefing the media on the action they plan to take against President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala scandal.
The president allegedly attempted to conceal a robbery at his game farm, from where millions in foreign currency was stolen.
TimesLIVE
Political parties on Phala Phala action against Ramaphosa
Politics