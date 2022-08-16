Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane announces changes to his provincial cabinet on Tuesday after a reshuffle has long been expected in Bhisho.
Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane briefs media on changes to his executive.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | EC premier Oscar Mabuyane's cabinet reshuffle
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane announces changes to his provincial cabinet on Tuesday after a reshuffle has long been expected in Bhisho.
Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane briefs media on changes to his executive.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics