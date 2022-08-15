EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on the 10-year anniversary of Marikana massacre, saying it will be one of the reasons the ANC dies.
August 12 to 16 marks the anniversary of the death of 34 mineworkers who were shot by police at Marikana during a standoff with law enforcement while protesting for higher pay and better living conditions.
The massacre took place in 2012 at the Lonmin platinum mine when the mineworkers were demanding a minimum salary of R12,500 a month.
When negotiations between workers and management reached a standstill, workers engaged in strike action and the violent aftermath left a massive mark on the country, drawing comparisons to the 1960 Sharpeville massacre.
As the nation reflects on the anniversary of the massacre, Shivambu said it was a reason for the ruling party to "die".
“We haven’t forgotten that the ANC government under the influence and instruction of global capitalist greed and [President Cyril] Ramaphosa killed workers in Marikana 10 years ago. The massacre of workers in Marikana is one of the reasons why the ANC must and will die,” claimed Shivambu.
Floyd Shivambu: 'Marikana one of the reasons the ANC must and will die'
Reporter
Image: Masi Losi
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on the 10-year anniversary of Marikana massacre, saying it will be one of the reasons the ANC dies.
August 12 to 16 marks the anniversary of the death of 34 mineworkers who were shot by police at Marikana during a standoff with law enforcement while protesting for higher pay and better living conditions.
The massacre took place in 2012 at the Lonmin platinum mine when the mineworkers were demanding a minimum salary of R12,500 a month.
When negotiations between workers and management reached a standstill, workers engaged in strike action and the violent aftermath left a massive mark on the country, drawing comparisons to the 1960 Sharpeville massacre.
As the nation reflects on the anniversary of the massacre, Shivambu said it was a reason for the ruling party to "die".
“We haven’t forgotten that the ANC government under the influence and instruction of global capitalist greed and [President Cyril] Ramaphosa killed workers in Marikana 10 years ago. The massacre of workers in Marikana is one of the reasons why the ANC must and will die,” claimed Shivambu.
Ten years after the tragic event, survivors and families are still waiting for justice.
Families of the slain miners sued the state and Ramaphosa for the massacre.
Solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani said last week that litigation between the state and victims would be finalised by the end of the month. Pandelani said of the 48 claims, half had been finalised, and he believed by the end of the month more would be concluded.
“Matters like these should not be delayed inordinately. Delivery issues which make the state liable need to be dealt with [as soon as possible],” he said.
On social media, many users echoed Shivambu's statement and pointed out that Ramaphosa hasn't lived up to his promise that he would visit Marikana and publicly apologise to the families and victims.
Ramaphosa made the promise during the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2014.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics