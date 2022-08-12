“In a month in which we highlight the vulnerability of women in society, especially the violence that we face in society, it is with extreme sadness and anger that we witnessed a woman EFF councillor physically assault another woman — a council official.”
She said there were also assaults on councillors, including two women.
“The presence of hard hats, and their use as weapons in council is something we must relook for the safety of all councillors, officials and residents who attend sittings.”
Phalatse said this was not the first time there were violent scenes in council, despite criminal charges being laid previously.
“I recently followed up on the investigation, and there has been little to no progress. The lack of appropriate action from law-enforcement authorities fuels these violent acts in council, and reinforces the reality that gender-based violence and criminality in society are not treated urgently.”
Joburg mayor condemns violence 'by ANC and EFF' at council sitting
Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse condemned the violence she said was incited by ANC and EFF councillors during a council sitting on Thursday.
“ANC and EFF councillors attempted to forcibly remove the speaker of council, Vasco da Gama, during the seventh extraordinary council meeting that sat to make decisions about the appointment of council and city administration senior managers, including the city manager,” Phalatse said.
She said she would be engaging the council speaker and leaders of political parties represented in the council to ensure that the council collectively condemned violence against women, and in general that all councillors involved in instigating the violence are held accountable in terms of the applicable council rules and the law.
Phalatse said the violence, which she said included an assault on a council official, did not represent what residents expected of and demanded of councillors.
The DA's Helen Zille took to Twitter to share videos of the incident.
