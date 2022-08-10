DA bemoans delay in establishing Bay ward committees
By Herald Reporter - 10 August 2022
Nine months after the local government elections, ward committees have yet to be established in Nelson Mandela Bay.
DA councillor Rano Kayser said residents had no voice in the actions of the government due to the municipality’s inability to establish the ward committees...
Politics