×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA bemoans delay in establishing Bay ward committees

By Herald Reporter - 10 August 2022

Nine months after the local government elections, ward committees have yet to be established in Nelson Mandela Bay.

DA councillor Rano Kayser said residents had no voice in the actions of the government due to the municipality’s inability to establish the ward committees...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read