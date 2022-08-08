×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Patriotic Alliance members to follow McKenzie’s example, Daniels promises

Party supporters to fix leaks and potholes countrywide

08 August 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Patriotic Alliance members will soon start to fix leaks and potholes across SA, similar to what party president Gayton McKenzie did as the mayor of the Central Karoo District.

This is according to Patriotic Alliance national chair Marlon Daniels, who was speaking in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read