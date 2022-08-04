×

Politics

PODCAST | Makashule Gana quits DA and explains why

04 August 2022
Eusebius McKaiser
Contributor and analyst

Makashule Gana on Thursday resigned as a member of the DA and as a member of the Gauteng legislature. He spoke to TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser about the reasons behind this decision...

