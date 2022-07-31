×

Politics

LISTEN | 'The streets are calling, we’re going to shut down SA to a standstill': Malema

31 July 2022
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The red berets celebrated their ninth anniversary in Mangaung, Free State. EFF leader Julius Malema used the celebrations to lament crime and the economic and leadership crises.

Listen:

Malema said “gangster” President Cyril Ramaphosa’s days in office are numbered. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and the ATM's Vuyolwethu Zungula attended the celebrations.

Malema and Holomisa are in tune for mass action against the state of the country.

TimesLIVE

