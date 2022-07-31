However, doubts have been raised over the structure's ability to implement the recommendations made in the report.
Give integrity commission more teeth, says Kgalema Motlanthe
While former president says the commission is not a disciplinary structure, it is there to ensure integrity of the ANC isn't compromised.
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has proposed that the party’s integrity commission be given more teeth to fight corruption.
Motlanthe, who is also the head of the ANC electoral committee, told journalists during a walkabout at the ANC national policy conference he believes the group of elders must be given authority to implement it's recommendations as the party fights corruption.
The integrity commission recommends to the national executive committee what steps need to be taken against members who have brought the party into disrepute. It is the NEC that makes the final decision.
The integrity commission is expected to advise the ANC on the steps it will take against members who were mentioned in the judicial commission on state capture report.
However, doubts have been raised over the structure's ability to implement the recommendations made in the report.
While Motlanthe said the integrity commission was not a disciplinary structure, its job is to ensure the integrity of the organisation is never compromised.
“They come up with recommendations, the weakness in the organisation is that their recommendations are submitted to the office of the secretary-general and it ends there. They have no authority to ensure that the NEC acts on their recommendations — that's something that has to be strengthened, they do need original authority from conference itself.”
He added that the ANC was at its weakest. “The strength of the ANC over the years has always been that it is home to a whole spectrum of political schools ... and always united in pursuit of a common goal ... the ANC needs that cohesion around policy positions.”
