Dali Mpofu, acting for Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has asked a witness in her impeachment inquiry to apologise to the suspended public protector for “belittling” her.
Listen:
Sphelo Samuel has echoed claims by a former senior investigator in the public protector's office that Mkhwebane did not want adverse findings made against politicians. Samuel referred to her as “intellectually challenged”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
LISTEN | What are you waiting for? Apologise to Mkhwebane, Mpofu tells witness
Audio producer
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Dali Mpofu, acting for Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has asked a witness in her impeachment inquiry to apologise to the suspended public protector for “belittling” her.
Listen:
Sphelo Samuel has echoed claims by a former senior investigator in the public protector's office that Mkhwebane did not want adverse findings made against politicians. Samuel referred to her as “intellectually challenged”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics