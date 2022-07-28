×

Politics

ANC mayor gets services grief - from ANC

Group of 10 interrupt mayoral committee meeting to voice their displeasure over lack of action in keeping townships clean

By Tshepiso Mametela - 28 July 2022

In a strange twist, 10 ANC ward councillors barged into a mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday demanding that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality puts a stop to illegal dumping in their areas.

Earlier, the group had hoped to meet public health executive director Sizwe Mvunelwa at the Lillian Diedericks Building to raise their concerns...

