×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Parties to sign new coalition agreement on Thursday

By Herald Reporter - 27 July 2022

Several parties will sign a coalition agreement on Thursday in an attempt to take control of Nelson Mandela Bay.

The DA and the other parties — the ACDP, AIC, AIM, FF+, PAC and UDM — will sign the agreement at 11am in Fairview...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read