Parties to sign new coalition agreement on Thursday
By Herald Reporter - 27 July 2022
Several parties will sign a coalition agreement on Thursday in an attempt to take control of Nelson Mandela Bay.
The DA and the other parties — the ACDP, AIC, AIM, FF+, PAC and UDM — will sign the agreement at 11am in Fairview...
Parties to sign new coalition agreement on Thursday
Several parties will sign a coalition agreement on Thursday in an attempt to take control of Nelson Mandela Bay.
The DA and the other parties — the ACDP, AIC, AIM, FF+, PAC and UDM — will sign the agreement at 11am in Fairview...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics