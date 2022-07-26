“I want to thank each and every one who helped make my 100-day promises a reality. I would never have been able to do it alone. I want to thank those who were cheering from the sidelines and those who prayed that all must be achieved. The feeling felt today by the haters is just punishment,” said McKenzie this week.
100 days later, here's what Gayton McKenzie has promised (and delivered) as mayor
Image: SUPPLIED
It's a little more than 100 days since Central Karoo District Municipality mayor Gayton McKenzie was elected and promised to fix the region.
The Patriotic Alliance leader celebrated the milestone at the weekend and was praised by many for his hands-on approach to service delivery.
McKenzie publicly gave up his salary, refused a state vehicle, and told residents his services would not cost them or the municipality.
Speaking on his time as mayor, McKenzie promised to end blackouts in the municipality within nine months and turn it into “a Dubai” with an energy hub, through a variety of methods, including wind power.
LISTEN | Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie on what drives him
“I want to thank each and every one who helped make my 100-day promises a reality. I would never have been able to do it alone. I want to thank those who were cheering from the sidelines and those who prayed that all must be achieved. The feeling felt today by the haters is just punishment,” said McKenzie this week.
Here is what McKenzie has promised in his first 100 days in office:
Removed red tape
McKenzie, in June, announced that Central Karoo was “open for business” and promised to remove red tape to allow small investors to start and grow businesses in the district.
“I want to invite all entrepreneurs to the Central Karoo, we will remove any red tape or someone asking you for a bribe before you can do business. We are going to build very special projects and implement special ideas from all kind of entrepreneurs,” he said.
Building factories
He announced an ambitious deadline of two weeks in which he would open six factories.
“We will open six factories in the next two weeks, we put dates to all our promises, I want to invite all business people to the Central Karoo, come help us and make money in the process. Central Karoo is open for business,” he said.
According to McKenzie, the six factories are under construction.
Refurbished a local swimming pool
He refurbished a local swimming pool, which residents complained they had been waiting for years to have fixed.
“I have not used any finances from the municipality, not a single cent. I don’t intend to use any money until I have helped stabilise the finances of the whole district,” said McKenzie.
Use natural resources to become the 'next Dubai'
The mayor vowed to revamp the living conditions in the municipality by eradicating the bucket system and fixing potholes, among other developments.
“We will turn this place into Dubai. We are fixing the basics like bucket toilets, potholes and jobs for all. We will start an ambitious construction project like never seen before after my 100-day mark. Our people are cynical because of past heartaches by politicians. I’m different,” he said.
Fixing infrastructure and turning to solar energy
He installed the first solar energy panels as part of Central Karoo's energy programme.
“This is a big deal and lots of jobs are being created,” he said. “We have six factories in construction, the first of 15 solar farms starting tomorrow, fixing all potholes, swimming pools and bucket toilets and zero government money, we encourage entrepreneurship and philanthropy. The municipality is bankrupt with no money.”
