Another court win for Northern Alliance president Gary Van Niekerk
Northern Alliance president Gary Van Niekerk is one step closer to getting back into Nelson Mandela Bay’s council after the Gqeberha high court dismissed an application for leave to appeal against an earlier ruling.
Van Niekerk, along with party members Bevan Brown and Stag Mitchell, scored a big win in June when the court ordered that their ousting from the party was invalid...
Court reporter
