Big guns descend on Kariega for by-election
Senior members of ActionSA, EFF and ANC put weight behind candidates in Ward 43
Political parties vying for KwaNobuhle’s Ward 43 seat brought out the big guns as residents went to the polls in Wednesday’s by-election.
Among them were ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba, the EFF’s Natasha Ntlangwini and Helen Sauls-August of the ANC...
