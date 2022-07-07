×

Politics

Big guns descend on Kariega for by-election

Senior members of ActionSA, EFF and ANC put weight behind candidates in Ward 43

By Siyamtanda Capa - 07 July 2022

Political parties vying for KwaNobuhle’s Ward 43 seat brought out the big guns as residents went to the polls in Wednesday’s by-election.

Among them were ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba, the EFF’s Natasha Ntlangwini and Helen Sauls-August of the ANC...

