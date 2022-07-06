IEC probes complaint of automatic weapons at KwaNobuhle voting station
Allegations that a bodyguard was brandishing an automatic firearm at a voting station where KwaNobuhle’s Ward 43 by-election is set to take place on Wednesday will be probed by the electoral commission.
ActionSA Eastern Cape leader Athol Trollip complained that ANC candidate Mandlakazi Mabuda had arrived in an unmarked vehicle accompanied by men carrying automatic firearms...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.