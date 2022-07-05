Low turnout of special voters in Nelson Mandela Bay by-election

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Only 68 of 902 registered voters who applied for special votes cast their votes for the Ward 43 by-election on Tuesday, IEC Bay manager Crosby Bacela said.



Bacela said most people wo had registered for the special votes would be forced to head to the polls on Tuesday morning as they were not at home when the IEC visited them...