Mbalula throws down the gauntlet: Jacob Zuma should step aside

ANC turns a blind eye to the former president, says transport minister, who wants him barred from party activities

By Thando Maeko -

Former president Jacob Zuma, recently found by the Zondo commission to have paved the way for state capture, should be barred from participating in ANC activities in line with the party’s contentious step-aside rule, according to ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and transport minister Fikile Mbalula.



The step-aside rule and how it has been implemented since it was adopted by the party in 2017 is expected to feature prominently during the party’s policy conference scheduled for July. The rule stipulates that those facing criminal charges must step aside from their party positions...