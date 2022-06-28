×

Politics

Council to debate future of under-fire economic development boss Qaba

By Siyamtanda Capa - 28 June 2022

The fate of economic development executive director Anele Qaba will be debated in the Nelson Mandela Bay council today.

The council will also debate possibly parting ways with safety and security boss Keith Meyer...

