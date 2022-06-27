'Under the EFF there will never be a shack,' says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party's interpretation of the Freedom Charter was radical and that the EFF was the only party driven by seeing the promises of the charter fulfilled.

He was speaking at a Freedom Charter rally in Kliptown Soweto on Sunday, on the 67th anniversary of the adoption of the document in 1955.

Malema said politically the country may be free, but freedom wouldn't be realised until there was economic freedom for all.

To a sea of red he said, freedom equals jobs and work security and that one must have a job regardless of their qualifications.