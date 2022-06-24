ANCYL shocked by 'insensitive' permit bylaw on slaughtering in Durban

The ANC Youth League's (ANCYL) eThekwini region says it is “shocked” to learn about a “plan to impose” permits for slaughtering animals at traditional ceremonies in Durban.

The league rejected the move and said it would call for the ANC in the council not to approve such a motion.

However, the eThekwini municipality told TimesLIVE on Friday the bylaw was “old”, had been approved many years ago and residents had applied for permits without complaints.

The issue resurfaced on Thursday after the municipality posted instructions on how residents could apply for a permit on its social media pages.