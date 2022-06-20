‘Instead of receiving her call, we laid a wreath’: Godrich Gardee on Father’s Day without Hillary

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has shared how sad Father’s Day was this year as he spent it without his daughter Hillary.

On Sunday Gardee took to social media to grieve and share how it felt to spend the day without his daughter.

The body of 28-year-old Hillary was found near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, last month after she was reported missing.

Gardee shared that he visited Hillary’s grave and laid a wreath as he remembered her.

He also accused the police of slow progress in solving the case.

“Father’s Day 2022. Instead of receiving her call and text, as it would always be, we laid a wreath and she is now a number 444 #RIPHillaryGardee. Police service take note that not so far a distance, we will talk about your mediocrity,” Gardee said.