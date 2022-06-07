Zille and Mashaba come to Phalatse's defence in heated exchange with former DA leaders
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba have come to Mpho Phalatse’s defence after a heated exchange with former DA leader Tony Leon and former deputy chief whip Mike Waters.
The war of words started when Leon weighed in on the Joburg mayor closing a strategic planning session by arguing that fixing infrastructure was more important than planning sessions.
Waters joined the conversation after Phalatse slammed Leon for “trolling” her, calling Phalatse’s comments “extremely disrespectful” and claiming she would not be mayor without Leon. Phalatse hit back, saying it was DA members that made the party and she would not stay silent.
Zille was among those who weighed in on the exchange, telling Phalatse the party backed her 100%
“Keep on keeping on Mpho. You have the toughest job in SA. No-one else, ever, has managed a nine-party coalition, keeping their caucus behind them while trying to fix a broken city. We back you 100%,” said Helen Zille.
Mashaba claimed the attacks on Phalatse were no coincidence.
“This attack on the executive mayor of Joburg by these two is not a coincidence or a random act, but another strategy by the DA to sabotage and collapse the administration. Where is the DA leadership to openly defend her? Asking residents to watch with keen interest,” said Mashaba, a former DA mayor of Joburg.
He offered his support to Phalatse, saying she was not alone and had SA behind her.
“Déjà vu. This time mayor, you are not alone. You have us and all peace-loving South Africans behind you. Let them live in their past, and we take the country forward,” said Mashaba.
ActionSA Gauteng chair Bongani Baloyi said Phalatse must remain focused and “pay no mind to owners of the DA who have platinum membership”.
“Rest assured that no-one will touch you while we are here. You have ActionSA's support. Let’s continue the great work our multiparty coalition is achieving,” he told her.
Madame Mayor @mphophalatse1 please remain focus and pay no mind to owners of the DA who have platinum membership. Rest assured that no one will touch you while we are here. You have @Action4SA support. Let’s continue the great work our multi party coalition is achieving.Azikhale https://t.co/hMeRbCllMt— Bongani Baloyi (PAPA ACTION) (@BonganiBaloyiBB) June 6, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.