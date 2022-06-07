Zille and Mashaba come to Phalatse's defence in heated exchange with former DA leaders

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba have come to Mpho Phalatse’s defence after a heated exchange with former DA leader Tony Leon and former deputy chief whip Mike Waters.

The war of words started when Leon weighed in on the Joburg mayor closing a strategic planning session by arguing that fixing infrastructure was more important than planning sessions.

Waters joined the conversation after Phalatse slammed Leon for “trolling” her, calling Phalatse’s comments “extremely disrespectful” and claiming she would not be mayor without Leon. Phalatse hit back, saying it was DA members that made the party and she would not stay silent.

Zille was among those who weighed in on the exchange, telling Phalatse the party backed her 100%