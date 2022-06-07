UDM backtracks on support for Bay’s new city boss

Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



Four days after proposing that the Nelson Mandela Bay council appoint Lonwabo Ngoqo as the metro's new city manager, UDM has made a U-turn and withdrawn its support for him.



The party's Bay spokesperson Yongama Zigebe said the UDM had initially thought that all due diligence had been done and that Ngoqo was beyond reproach. ..