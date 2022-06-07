Lamola shows his hand, saying the ANC was more effective when young people occupied leadership positions

ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola has sent a strong signal of his intention to contest the deputy presidency of the ANC at its elective conference in December.

Lamola is touted as a possible candidate to unseat incumbent David Mabuza when the party elects new leaders later this year.

Addressing the Walter Sisulu memorial lecture hosted by the ANC’s Ehlanzeni region in Mpumalanga on Sunday, Lamola reminded the gathering that Sisulu, together with Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, assumed leadership roles in the ANC from a young age.

He specifically mentioned that Sisulu was 37 when he was elected secretary-general. Sisulu’s election as ANC SG was not only an important history lesson, it dismissed the myth that leadership was reserved for people of a particular age.