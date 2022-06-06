Ramaphosa promises to protect SA from rising cost of living, but fuel levy can’t remain suspended

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will do everything in its power to protect South Africans from unsustainable increases in the cost of living.

This after the price of fuel, which affects the price of other goods and services, has risen by a third in the 12 months to March 2022.

The increases have drastically affected the quality of life, especially for the poor, he said writing in his weekly newsletter.

“It has become increasingly more expensive to buy food and other essentials, to pay for basic services and to use public or private transportation. While these rising costs affect everyone, low-income households are feeling them the most.”

In a bid to mitigate the rising cost of fuel, government extended the suspension of the fuel levy for another two months to August, which will bring some relief to households.

While the suspension provided relief for many, Ramaphosa said it came at a significant cost to public finances, which affects other programmes of government, and “it will be difficult to continue this indefinitely”.

In April the Consumer Price Index recorded food inflation at 6.2% with basic food costing more and the price of some staple items such as cooking oil almost doubled.

Ramaphosa attributed the increases in the prices of fuel and food to “the consequence of events over which we have little control”. These include the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.