Mashaba and Steenhuisen to write to Sars and Reserve Bank over Ramaphosa robbery

Several politicians have reacted to a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm, calling for the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and SA Reserve Bank to investigate multimillion-dollar theft allegations.

The incident took place at Ramaphosa’ farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

The robbery came to light after former state security agency director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa last week.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed a robbery had taken place at the president’s farm, and said the proceeds from a sale of game were stolen.

DA leader John Steenhuisen called on Sars and the Reserve Bank to investigate the theft allegations, saying Ramaphosa’s response raises more questions than answers.

“We will write to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter, alerting him to this sum of money and calling on Sars to investigate whether this sum was declared and whether it carries tax implications, as per the Income Tax Act and Tax Administration Act,” said Steenhuisen.

“We will also write to the Reserve Bank to ascertain whether this sum of foreign currency pertains to an illicit flow of funds and potential money laundering on the part of the president, as per the Currency and Exchanges Act of 1933.”