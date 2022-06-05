Joburg ANC will 'clean out' corrupt members, says newly elected chair Dada Morero

Morero said he was “excited” about his victory which would come with a huge responsibility.

This amid declining electoral support which saw the party suffer major blows in the 2021 local government elections.

The ruling party lost control of all Gauteng metros including Johannesburg which is now run by a DA-led multiparty government.

In by-elections held last week, the party also performed dismally, losing wards to the DA and EFF.

Morero said his administration would also focus on regaining control of Johannesburg and improving service delivery and the quality of life for the city's more than 5-million residents ahead of the 2024 provincial and national elections.

“Conference has given us a clear mandate that we should do everything in our power to reclaim state power. We will reclaim the City of Johannesburg, there is no doubt about it.”

He revealed the party had engaged several political parties in a bid to regain control of the city. Meanwhile, the provincial chairperson of the ANC, David Makhura, on Saturday warned that the coalition in Joburg was fragile and on the verge of collapse.

On this point, Morero said: “We have been engaging progressive parties who are in the city of Johannesburg, who are ready for us to reclaim political power and governance in the City of Johannesburg. That process is going to happen and we are convinced it’s going to happen before the end of year because the majority of the parties, even those in the coalition currently, are not happy about the way in which the DA is leading that government. They believe that the DA has no intention to raise the profile of Joburg.”

On Sunday delegates will elect additional regional executive committee members and adopt resolutions of the conference.

TimesLIVE